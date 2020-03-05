After a long journey on the campaign trail, County Commission District 3 hopefuls A.J. Buckner and Mark Guffey have four more weeks to go.
Buckner and Guffey will square off in a runoff election on March 31 to see who the next Jackson County Commissioner for District 3 will be. Buckner led the way Tuesday night, collecting 3,596 votes. Guffey followed with 3,207 votes. Incumbent Melinda Gilbert finished third with 2,454 votes.
Buckner said he was humbled and honored to be the leading vote getter, but he said there was still a great deal of work to do.
“I was super excited to see the number of votes I got,” said Buckner. “I’m glad I ended last night with a lead, and now I have to build on that.”
Buckner said safety is the number one priority for Jackson County. If elected, he said he would focus on how to make the county safer by improving roads and making sure the Sheriff’s Department is properly staffed.
Guffey was thankful for all the support he received Tuesday night.
“At this point, we’re just trying to get our message out to the county and make Jackson County a better place,” said Guffey. “There are a lot of areas we can improve, and I want to push Jackson County forward.”
Guffey said his goals, if he were to be elected, would be to improve roads in the county, help attract industry and support the municipalities in the county. He said he just wants to improve the overall quality of life in Jackson County.
Even though she will not serve a second term on the Jackson County Commission, Gilbert said she will continue to do her best for the county.
“I appreciate everyone who’s supported me, but it’s the people’s choice,” said Gilbert. “That’s what the voting system is all about.”
Gilbert said she will take away a better understanding of how government really works and how handcuffed the county really is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.