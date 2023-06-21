First United Methodist Church pastor Steve Screws will host his last service on Sunday. After serving in ministry for 52 years and in Scottsboro for 16 years, he’s decided to step down from his current role.
“My wife, Karen, and I have been here 16 years and I’ve enjoyed it very much and all the people we got to meet in the community. It’s been a great joy. It’s bittersweet in terms of retirement, you don’t really retire from being a Christian,” Screws said.
Through First United Methodist Church, Screws has helped many people turn their lives to God as well as serve the community through the ministries they run through the church, namely Celebrate Recovery and formerly Nourish One Child, which now stands alone as a nonprofit.
“We’ve been members of First United Methodist Church for about 13 years,” Nourish One Child founder Mary K Carlton said. “We moved to Scottsboro in 2009 and we joined the church because it was very mission oriented. Karen Screws was in a club I was in and invited me to come, and we instantly fell in love with the church. Steve and Karen have been a part of the community and all the mission work that we do there, Celebrate Recovery and Nourish One Child which began there, and they have just been a resource for our church and our community. We hate to see them leave, but we wish them well and we’re truly going to miss them.”
For the month of July, FUMC's leaders will fill in for services before Corey Burns moves to fill Screws’ role in August.
“It's just a mixture of emotions. It’s been a great time, we brought a lot of people to Christ through God’s service and we’re going to try to meet many more wonderful people like we have here that care about others and ministries like Nourish One Child and Celebrate Recovery at the church. The ministry is for everybody because we all need support and help,” Screws said. “We’ve had the opportunity to do so many things, to meet people like Martin Luther King, Jr., presidents, senators, to travel to Israel, Rome, to work with the homeless, to work with children, it’s been very diverse. God has graced us in a wonderful way. We’ve met outstanding people. We’ve had a unique look at history, it’s been great.”
On Sunday, First United Methodist Church will host a retirement reception and a dinner honoring Karen and Steve's 16 years of ministry with FUMC. The reception will begin at 4 p.m. and a dinner will follow at 5 p.m. There is no charge for dinner. People wanting to attend can call the church office to make reservations.
