A Higdon man is currently in the DeKalb County Detention Center after being charged in the murder of his father Tuesday evening.
DeKalb Sheriff Nick Welden said his office received a call a possible homicide on County Road 155 in Higdon, in DeKalb County. Welden said when investigators with the DeKalb County Criminal Investigations Unit and investigators with the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office arrived on scene, they found Joseph Xavior Register, 52 of Higdon, deceased.
After an investigation, Cody Alexander Register, 25 of Higdon, was arrested and charged with murder.
“It’s always tragic when something like this happens and the effect it has on family is unbearable,” said Welden. “Thanks to vital information from the community, we were able to move fast and get a suspect in custody.”
Welden thanked the Ider Police Department and Cartersville Fire Department for assistance in the case.
Cody Register is in jail on a $500,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.