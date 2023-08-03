Following a thorough evaluation and review of alerting systems, Jackson County has continued with OnSolve® CodeRED®, a high-speed emergency mass notification system.
CodeRED is the backbone of Jackson County’s Emergency Management Agency’s public information and warning system. OnSolve® CodeRED® is an emergency notification system that helps government agencies inform and protect their communities.
CodeRED allows the Jackson County Emergency Management Agency to communicate with residents and personnel by sending telephone calls to cell phones and landlines, text messages and emails to inform residents of emergencies and better protect life and property.
There is no cost to sign up for CodeRED.
“CodeRED was selected for its reliability and accuracy, as the system-only notifications are only received if you are inside the polygon or watch area,” Jackson County EMA Deputy Director Joshua Whitcomb said.
There are multiple ways to sign up for CodeRED weather alerts. Visit the Jackson County EMA website at www.jacksoncountyal.gov/241/EMA or visit the Jackson County Sentinel website and click the CodeRED button at the top of the page. If you do not have internet access at home, please consider visiting a library or asking a friend or family member for assistance.
You can also text the codeword “JacksonAlerts” to 99411 and follow the prompts for the required information including address, name, phone number(s), wireless provider and email.
“(Text message) is the quickest way to sign up because the information you supply is immediately registered in the system,” Whitcomb said.
A smart phone is not required to sign up or receive CodeRED alerts on your cell phone.
CodeRED is available in twenty-three different languages. You may simply select your preferred language at sign-up.
If you receive a CodeRED phone call, listen carefully to the entire message. You can repeat the message by pressing any key. The CodeRED system will leave a message on your answering machine or voicemail if you miss the phone call. If you do not have an answering machine, the system will consider the call as “incomplete” and will attempt to call again after several minutes have passed. If your phone line is busy, CodeRED will try two more times to connect. At any point, you may re-dial the 800 number on your caller ID to hear a replay of the message sent.
“So far this year we have confirmed four tornadoes with NWS Huntsville here in Jackson County, and that type of weather pattern continues to remain active in our region,” Whitcomb said. “CodeRED helps keep you informed and prepared for any emergencies that may occur in Jackson County. Officials will send messages to alert you of emergency details, instructions or precautions that you need in order to make well-informed decisions and remain safe.”
This system is precise enough to geotarget residents within an exact area of impact so that only those people who are affected by an emergency situation are notified.
“We encourage everyone to be prepared for all hazards and have multiple reliable ways to receive information such as NOAA weather radios, CodeRED, WEA alerts, local TV and radio stations and internet sites such as weather.gov. You can also follow Jackson County EMA on Facebook and Twitter,” Whitcomb said. “We do not recommend relying on outdoor warning sirens as your only means of notification.”
