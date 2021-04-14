The Scottsboro City Council passed a vote on Monday to accept a bid that would allow them to re-pave multiple roads across the city. The streets included in this are Kyle Street, College Street, Garland Ferry, Bynum Avenue and King Street.
The winning bid was from Wiregrass Construction with a total of $362,348.88. Scottsboro Water, Sewer and Gas will give $61,879.20 to assist the city with the paving costs.
After the vote passed, council president Richard Bailey said he was “excited to see some paving.”
Scottsboro Mayor Jim McCamy also asked that the paving start at King Street.
“This is a start. We’re trying to bundle them all together in one place where the paving company won’t have to mobilize all except King Street,” said council member Mike Ashburn. “We’re trying to give them a certain area of town where, while they’re there, they don’t have to move. The next set of paving, we’ll be getting it out pretty soon after some improvements are made under the street.”
