Two outstanding students at Scottsboro Junior High School have been selected as the December Students of the Month.
Emma Osby is the seventh grader chosen, and David Zavala is the eighth grader named. This monthly student recognition is sponsored by Harbin Automotive.
SJHS band director Allison Haley says, “Emma is a wonderful student. She shows up to band every day with a positive attitude, willingness to learn and make music, and provides a lot of joy to our band program. She has really made great strides on her instrument and is always willing to help me and others. I feel so lucky to have Emma as part of our Scottsboro Junior High School band program and part of the SJHS family.”
Emma is the daughter of James Osby and Tami Smith.
“David is a pleasant and respectful young man who is diligent about his academic assignments,” said Mrs. Lori Yates, SJHS teacher. “He always has a smile on his face and a positive attitude. In addition to his pleasing personality, he maintains high academic standards in his classes while playing sports.”
David is the son of Rosne Zavala and Rosalba Irias.
