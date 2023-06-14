The Scottsboro City Council approved funding for four different fishing tournaments hoping to use Lake Guntersville in 2024, approving up to $14,000 across the four tournaments.
The first tournament was for the Toyota Series Fishing Tournament. The Toyota Series is part of Major League Fishing and has been competing in Lake Guntersville for the past couple of years, with this year aiming to return in late February or early March. Mountain Lakes CEO Rick Roden reported that the economic impact for these tournaments for 150 boats is $973,000, though the Lake Guntersville tournament has in the past couple of years drawn 250 to 300 boats. The tournament will also be televised, value at $192,000, raising the economic impact to $1.1 million. The city council approved up to $5,000 for the Toyota Series tournament.
The second tournament was for the Angler’s Choice. Roden mentioned this particular tournament to be a good looking tournament to host as most of the fishermen from the Angler’s Choice circuit live in the Midwest. The tournament would take place on March 7 and 8, with the city council approving up to $5,000 for the tournament.
The final two are from the Alabama Bass Federation, looking to host one tournament on May 1-4, with the first two days designated as practice days and the latter tournament days. The second tournament would be part of their championship from Sept. 4-8, with again the first two days being for practice and the latter for the tournament. The city council approved up to $2,000 for both tournaments.
