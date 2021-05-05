Mark Christensen, MD, Director of Emergency Medicine at Highlands Medical Center in Scottsboro and Cullman Regional Medical Center in Cullman was recently selected as one of five 2020 Facility Medical Directors of the Year by Alteon Health, the industry-leading national medical group that manages these emergency medicine programs.
The award honors Medical Directors from across Alteon’s more than 125 clinical sites who exhibited exemplary leadership and professionalism in 2020, mentoring their physicians and advanced practice providers while improving department performance amid the challenges of COVID-19. In her nomination of Dr. Christensen, Destiny Harvey, Regional Vice President of Operations for Alteon, celebrated the strong collaboration Christensen has fostered between the emergency medicine providers, the nursing staffs, and other hospital departments at both facilities since becoming medical director in 2019.
“He is always seeking ways to improve performance,” Harvey said. “In doing so, he is able to break down the processes into easily executable steps that allow everyone in the department to work toward improvement with him.”
Christensen was one of five awardees selected by a panel of clinicians from Alteon’s executive leadership team. The four other Facility Medical Directors recognized for their outstanding service were:
- Layhong Soth, MD, Director of Hospital Medicine, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (Idaho Falls, Idaho)
- Ahmed Kardar, MD, Director of Hospital Medicine, Southside Regional Medical Center (Petersburg, VA) and Rappahannock General Hospital (Kilmarnock, Virginia)
- Stephanie Dabulis, MD, Chair of Emergency Medicine, CalvertHealth Center (Prince Frederick, Maryland)
- Michael Silverman, MD, FACEP, Chair of Emergency Medicine, Virginia Hospital Center (Arlington, Virginia)
Christensen earned his medical degree from the University of Alabama School of Medicine. He is board-certified in both emergency and family medicine. He joined Alteon Health in 2017 and became ED Medical Director for Alteon’s northern Alabama sites two years later.
In addition to his role as Medical Director, he serves on seven committees between the two hospitals and directs Alteon’s local Emergency Medicine Fellowship Program, which trains physicians who have completed family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, and other residency programs to provide effective and efficient emergency medical care and to become independent Emergency Department physicians in community hospitals.
“Dr. Christensen is one who will not ask his team to do anything he himself isn’t willing to do,” Harvey said. “He wants all members of his team to treat each individual who comes into the department as if they were the ones on the receiving end of that care.”
