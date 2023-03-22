A young man who loves animals and is an honor student is this week’s outstanding youth. Carsyn Roberts is a freshman at Pisgah High School.
Carsyn is an All A student and was valedictorian of his eighth grade class. He was president of the Junior Beta Club last year. He was also the school Spelling Bee champion.
History is Carsyn’s favorite school subject. “I am really fascinated about our history,” he adds.
To incoming freshmen, Carsyn would say, “Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, but today is a gift. That is why they call it the present. Don’t worry about what has happened or is to come, but appreciate every day. Don’t worry about anything. Take it all in.” He likes this quote from Alexander Graham Bell. “When one door closes, another opens; but we often look so long and so regretfully upon the closed door that we do not see the one which has opened to us.”
“This school allows me to have more opportunities than I originally thought was possible,” Carsyn says about Pisgah High School. “It houses a great environment for students in any subject. Everyone is also very kind.”
Carsyn is a young man with many talents. These include writing books, spelling, and ventriloquism.
When Carsyn has free time, he loves teaching others things he has learned. He loves caring for wildlife and learning as much as he can.
This young man is already thinking about his future. He plans to open a zoo and teach others about conservation. He is just a high school freshman, so Carsyn has time to work on this plan.
Carsyn is the son of Candi Roberts and has one brother, Cullen. His grandparents are Tonya Manning and Anthony Roberts. He attends Pathway Baptist Church.
As an animal lover, Carsyn has a number of pets. They are Willy and Anderson, the tortoises, Lula the rabbit, and Baxter the dog.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.