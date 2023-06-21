Fackler, Alabama is a small town with a big pit. Neversink Cave Preserve, also known as Neversink Pit, is a combination of a limestone sinkhole and a cave. The pit opening is approximately 40 feet in diameter and bells out to 100 feet in diameter at the bottom, the cavity is a 162 foot drop.
Due to its beauty, it has been featured in many publications. Part of the attraction is the seasonal changes; ice sheets in winter, ribbony waterfalls after spring showers, and the ferns and flora in the summer that grow along the vertical cave walls.
The only way to enter the pit is by using vertical caving and repelling skills. Those who repel into the cave should expect to dangle freely most of the way down the pit, as the cavity starts to widen after the first 10 feet down.
Some visitors hike to the sinkhole just to see the impressive pit opening from above ground. The hike to the pit is a 30-minute uphill climb and requires preparation with plenty of water. No camping is permitted.
Visitors should not attempt any activity at the sinkhole beyond their known skillset. Cellular telephone coverage is poor in the area and those visiting Neversink should not count on being able to call for help from the area of the pit.
There are two permanent rig areas that have been established to prevent those repelling from using trees, as this damages the trees. When the two rig areas are in use, the next party must wait until one becomes available.
After years of trying to preserve the pit, the Southeastern Cave Conservancy gathered funds from donations and purchased the property in 1995 so they can keep tabs on ecological issues. Some of the flora in the pit is rare or endangered. Bats also live in the cave that need monitoring. The SCCi asks that all who visit the sinkhole/cave follow their guidelines for the protection of the flora and fauna that call the pit their home.
A pass is required for both caving and surface only exploration. Permits are free, go to www.saveyourcaves.org or contact neversink@scci.org. For those who would like to see the sinkhole without actually visiting it, several videos can be found online of those repelling into Neversink Pit.
Sinkholes tend to occur most often in places where water can dissolve the bedrock (especially limestone) below the surface, causing overlying rocks to collapse. The most sinkhole-prone states are: Florida, Texas, Alabama, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Pennsylvania. Alabama does hold the current title for the largest sinkhole in the United States. It is called the “Golly Hole” and is located in Shelby County in the central part of the state. It collapsed suddenly on December 2, 1972. The sinkhole is approximately 325 feet long, 300 feet wide, and 120 feet deep.
