As one of the fastest-growing community banks in Alabama, Citizens Bank & Trust has expanded its footprint with a loan production office in Scottsboro.
Although the location is new for Citizens, the experienced local lending team will be very familiar to Jackson County customers.
Loan officers Amanda McKenzie and Dylan Rice, both of Scottsboro, have earned local customers’ trust for many years in taking care of their personal and business loan needs.
“We are excited to have Amanda and Dylan join the Citizens family and allow us to bring our bank’s reputation for excellent personal service to Scottsboro and the Jackson County area,” said Citizens Bank & Trust President and CEO Charlie Williams.
Citizens offers a wide range of personal and business lending solutions. In addition to all types of consumer loans, including home mortgages, the bank specializes in small business loans. Citizens also places a priority on local decision-making for loan approvals.
“Although Citizens has grown tremendously, we are at heart a small business in the way we operate from a service standpoint,” said Williams. “Whether for a retail business or a local manufacturer, we understand the need for a streamlined loan process. Amanda and Dylan are a great fit with the responsive customer service Citizens is known for.”
The new loan production office is located downtown at 304 Market Street, Suite 220, with a full-service bank branch location to follow soon. The Scottsboro office can be reached at 256-505-4600 for appointments, loan information or other bank-related questions.
