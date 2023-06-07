  Jacksonville State University has released it President’s List and Dean’s List for the spring semester.  Several students from Jackson County made the list.  

  In order to earn a place on JSU’s Presdient’s List, a student must have a perfect 4.0  grade point average while taking a minimum of 12 credits.  The following local students made that list.

  Lacey McAllister from Bridgeport

  Ashlyn Blizard from Bridgeport

  Colton Sampson from Dutton

 Cecilia Garner from Dutton

  Megan Chisenall from Dutton

  Sara Matthews from Pisgah

  Seth Ingleright from Section

  Chloe Britt from Section

  Kody Gross from Scottsboro

  Adam Hood from Scottsboro

  Kaitlyn Estes from Scottsboro

  Kinslee Clark from Scottsboro

  Elizabeth Willis from Scottsboro

  Joshua Gonzalez from Scottsboro

  Annette Vasquez from Scottsboro

  Alyssa Moore from Scottsboro

  Torrie Carter from Stevenson

  Zachary Garner from Stevenson

  Madison Spencer from Stevenson

  Students must have a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.99 while taking at least 12 credits to earn a spot on Dean’s List at JSU.  The following students from our area made that list.

  Skylar Wooten from Bryant

  Shelby Williams from Dutton

  Taryn Thomas from Dutton

  Jayce Weldon from Flat Rock

  Lilian Fincher from Langston

  Amanda White from Section

  Gracie Dodds from Section

  Kody Gross from Scottsboro

  Nathaniel Jones from Scottsboro

  Alexis Mathis from Scottsboro

  Abigail Harrison from Scottsboro

  Wyatt Hancock from Scottsboro

  Vanessa Marcum from Scottsboro

  Cole Kirkland from Scottsboro

  Aliceyn Hinkle from Scottsboro

  Jordan Navarro from Scottsboro

  Levi Webb from Scottsboro

  Nathan Gardner from Scottsboro

  Payton Johnson from Stevenson

  Kylie Batey from Stevenson

  Kailyn Huckabee from Stevenson

  

  

