Jacksonville State University has released it President’s List and Dean’s List for the spring semester. Several students from Jackson County made the list.
In order to earn a place on JSU’s Presdient’s List, a student must have a perfect 4.0 grade point average while taking a minimum of 12 credits. The following local students made that list.
Lacey McAllister from Bridgeport
Ashlyn Blizard from Bridgeport
Colton Sampson from Dutton
Cecilia Garner from Dutton
Megan Chisenall from Dutton
Sara Matthews from Pisgah
Seth Ingleright from Section
Chloe Britt from Section
Kody Gross from Scottsboro
Adam Hood from Scottsboro
Kaitlyn Estes from Scottsboro
Kinslee Clark from Scottsboro
Elizabeth Willis from Scottsboro
Joshua Gonzalez from Scottsboro
Annette Vasquez from Scottsboro
Alyssa Moore from Scottsboro
Torrie Carter from Stevenson
Zachary Garner from Stevenson
Madison Spencer from Stevenson
Students must have a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.99 while taking at least 12 credits to earn a spot on Dean’s List at JSU. The following students from our area made that list.
Skylar Wooten from Bryant
Shelby Williams from Dutton
Taryn Thomas from Dutton
Jayce Weldon from Flat Rock
Lilian Fincher from Langston
Amanda White from Section
Gracie Dodds from Section
Kody Gross from Scottsboro
Nathaniel Jones from Scottsboro
Alexis Mathis from Scottsboro
Abigail Harrison from Scottsboro
Wyatt Hancock from Scottsboro
Vanessa Marcum from Scottsboro
Cole Kirkland from Scottsboro
Aliceyn Hinkle from Scottsboro
Jordan Navarro from Scottsboro
Levi Webb from Scottsboro
Nathan Gardner from Scottsboro
Payton Johnson from Stevenson
Kylie Batey from Stevenson
Kailyn Huckabee from Stevenson
