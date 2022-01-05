Gov. Kay Ivey will present at State of the State Address in Jackson County on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 12 noon.
This event will be a luncheon held at Goose Pond Civic Center in Scottsboro. Tickets for the event can be purchased online via mountainlakeschamber.com or by contacting Debbie Ashburn at dashburn@scottsboro.org or 256-259-5500. The deadline to register is Monday, Jan. 11.
Speaking at the event will State Sen. Steve Livingston, Jackson County Commission Chairman Bill Nance, Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce President Rick Roden and Chamber Board Chairman Jim Jordan.
Ivey will also be joining Innovate Jackson County Investors prior to the luncheon at the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce Investors reception.
