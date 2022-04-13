Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, APRIL 8
• Shane Blake Henley, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with arson second degree, theft of property first degree, burglary third degree, unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Michelle Hopper, 40 of Ider, was charged with theft of property third degree.
• Timothy Brandon Richards, 39 of Huntsville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Tammy Campbell Treece, 50 of Toney, was arrested on a bond forfeiture and charged with failure to appear.
• Erin L. Lervezuk, 43 of Hollywood, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Roger D. Young, 68 of Section, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
SATURDAY, APRIL 9
• Limuel Jeffery Underwood, 44 of Scottsboro, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
• Paul N. Dunn, 52 of Pisgah, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Michael Fennell, 51 of Scottsboro, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Thomas Richard Gamble, 67 of Flat Rock, was charged with failure to appear and three counts of negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
• Dana E. Gant, 42 of Pisgah, was charged with failure to appear, failure to pay and promoting prison contraband second degree.
• Matthew Patrick Helmick, 38 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana first degree.
• Joseph Ray McGehee, 23 of Paint Rock, was arrested on a probation revocation and bond revocation and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Christina Nicole McMurrey, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to pay.
• Geoffery T. Nix, 34 of Dutton, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property second degree.
• James Wesley Phillips, 51 of Pisgah, was charged with two counts of failure to pay and criminal trespassing third degree.
SUNDAY, APRIL 10
• Julie Ann Atkinson, 47 of Bryant, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• April Tasha Brunet, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest.
• Jessica Dean Finley, 27 of Stevenson, was arrested on a grand jury indictment of escape third degree and also charged with failure to pay.
• Joel Lebron Green, 54 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MONDAY, APRIL 11
• Joel Lebron Green, 54 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to pay.
• Michael C. Bailey, 48 of Section, was charged with four counts of failure to appear.
• Timmothy Jay Beavers, 32 of Rainsville, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation and charged with four counts of failure to pay and four counts of failure to appear.
• Johnican Lee Behel, 40 of Florence, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Freddie Bradford, 32 of Henagar, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to pay and three counts of failure to appear.
• Devin James Duncan, 19 of Hollywood, was arrested on five counts of bond removal and charged with criminal mischief first degree.
• Alexandria Lapadula, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a forged instrument second degree and fleeing to elude.
• Daimeon Marcel Walker, 21 of Scottsboro, was charged with violation of release order.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, APRIL 8
• Misty Lynn Coffman, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Bradley Aaron Ferguson, 23 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
SATURDAY, APRIL 9
• Kevin Wayne Paschal, 42 of Hollywood, was charged with failure to appear.
• Shawna Helmick, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jordan Brock Marona, 24 of Pisgah, was charged with failure to appear.
SUNDAY, APRIL 10
• Kerry Don Wilson, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Samuel Joseph Benson, 20 of Woodville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jamie Lee Haney, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Alan Glen Posey, 37 of Grant, was charged with failure to appear.
• Terry Joseph Loudermilk, 24 of Grant, was charged with failure to appear.
