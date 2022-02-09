Jackson County schools are celebrating CTE (Career and Technical Education) Month throughout February. This celebration emphasizes the role of CTE in the future career success of students and its importance to their academic achievement.
Jackson County CTE kicked off this celebration b revealing some amazing statistics in the school system. There are six CTE staff members including the administration, counseling and guidance, and support staff. There are 24 teachers in the program.
Students come from all Jackson County high schools to the Earnest Pruett Center of Technology (EPCOT) every school day.
They have 1,377 enrollments in CTE courses in the 13 unique programs spread across base campuses and the EPCOT campus. Many students take more than one program in a year.
As part of CTE month EPCOT is spotlighting their Skills USA officers who meet each month to discuss competitions, events, and conventions. The four officers from Pisgah High School include Victoria Cole as president, Kaylee McAllister as secretary, Lake Haynes as historian and Madelyn Griffith as parliamentarian.
Section High School is represented by three officers. Haley Davis is vice president, Anna Leslie is treasurer, and Austin Pendergrass is the alternate. The office of reporter is held by North Sand Mountain High School’s Jonah Slay.
EPCOT offers students an opportunity to explore a variety of career path options in a hands-on learning environment. The programs prepare students for entry into the work force and serve as a foundation for a college degree.
Programs offered at EPCOT include agricultural science, electrical technology, building construction, Family Consumer Science, collision repair, HVAC, cosmetology, medical professions, precision machine technology, diesel technology, masonry, welding, computer aided design and drafting/pre-engineering, AP Computer Science, Mathematics, and English. Some classes are offered on-line and as dual enrollment courses.
Jason Davidson is the current director of EPCOT.
