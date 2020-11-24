Election results in Alabama have been finalized. On Monday, Nov. 23, the state canvassing board met and officially certified the election results. The board includes Gov. Kay Ivey, Attorney General Steve Marshall and Secretary of State John Merrill.
“Ahead of this year’s General Election, Alabamians shattered records for voter registration and voter engagement, proving that even a global pandemic cannot hinder our democratic participation,” stated Secretary Merrill.
The state canvassing board must meet after each election to verify the results and to certify the election. The certification process by the state canvassing board is one of the last steps taken before Alabama’s electors are sent to the electoral college on Dec. 14.
“Today, we certified those historic results and confirmed that Alabama is committed to providing free, fair, and accessible elections,” said Merrill in a statement on Monday.
The final results had Donald Trump winning Alabama’s nine Electoral College Votes by 591,546 votes. However, as certification deadlines loom, and the incumbent president’s legal challenges have been largely unsuccessful, former Vice President Joe Biden is likely to clench the presidency.
Tommy Tuberville won the race for United States senate with 471,598 more votes than the incumbent, Senator Doug Jones.
Mo Brooks was reelected to Alabama’s 5th Congressional District which represents Jackson County and much of North Alabama. Brooks has held the office since 2011 after he defeated Parker Griffith in the 2010 election.
Merrill also thanked poll workers and the election officials in Alabama’s counties for their assistance and participation in the election.
“I am once again grateful to the voters, poll workers, and local election officials in all 67 of Alabama’s counties who participated in this historic election and stepped up to ensure a safe, sanitary, and secure election was observed,” concluded Merrill.
