First Southern State Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of First Bancshares, Inc. announced plans to open a second branch in Scottsboro, Alabama.
“First Southern was founded in Stevenson in 1910 as a locally owned community bank, and we are pleased to offer a second convenient Scottsboro location,” stated Scott Kirk, President of First Southern State Bank. “The new branch will serve the downtown and courthouse square area and will compliment our office on Highway 72 / Micah Way. We look forward to meeting the financial needs of the community by strengthening our current customer relationships, while welcoming more of the residents, businesses, nonprofits, and churches that make Scottsboro special.”
Renovations to the building located at 507 South Broad Street, formerly a branch of BB&T, began recently with a projected opening in early Fall.
The Scottsboro Downtown branch will be the 11th office of First Southern State Bank with other locations in Jackson, DeKalb, Cherokee, and Marshall counties. First Southern State Bank’s approximate total asset size is $765 million.
First Southern State Bank is a state-chartered community bank serving individuals, small-to-medium-sized businesses, and large corporations in Northeast Alabama. It offers a wide range of personal and commercial banking, loans, and services via a dedicated, local staff committed to providing superior service and treating customers like family. To learn more about First Southern State Bank, visit www.fssbank.com.
