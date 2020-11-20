Highlands Health & Rehab is once again having its annual “Adopt an Angel” Christmas fundraiser.
“In the lobby of our facility we have a Christmas tree beautifully decorated with crocheted Angels,” said Mary Anne Blevins-Newcom, director of activity services at Highlands Health & Rehab.
The “adoption” involves the purchase of an Angel from the Christmas tree at a cost of $10 each. Staff and volunteers shop for individualized gifts for each resident with the money donated to the Angel Tree project.
Newcom said nursing home staff collects a Christmas wish list from each resident. Then Santa’s shopping begins for gowns, pajamas, clothes, cologne, dolls, jewelry and more.
“On the morning of Christmas Eve, at 9 a.m., Mr. and Mrs. Clause and their elves arrive to deliver gifts to each resident’s room,” said Newcom. “Pictures are made, and refreshments are served.”
Newcom said it would be difficult for any one person to purchase individualized gifts for 50 people.
“This is why your help is so desperately needed,” said Newcom. “If you or your organization could purchase an Angel or make a donation to our project, it would be greatly appreciated.”
See Newcom or any activity staff member to adopt our Angel. Or mail your donation to Highlands Health & Rehab Family Council, P.O. Box 1050, Scottsboro, AL 35768.
