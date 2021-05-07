A police chase in Section Thursday led to the high school being put on a lockdown for awhile before the suspect was apprehended.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy ran a tag on a vehicle that came back with a Scottsboro man wanted on several charges in Georgia. Information also showed the man could be armed and dangerous.
“We took precautions, locking down the school,” said Harnen. “Fortunately, he wasn’t armed and dangerous.”
Harnen said Markus Brian Brezovksy, 37 of Scottsboro, took authorities on a chase through Section, that included going through ditches and yards.
“He went through Main Street at 100 miles per hour,” said Harnen.
From Main Street, Harnen said the suspect went on Green Street and through a gated pasture, where he hit a tree and took off on foot.
Tracking dogs from DeKalb County and McCreary K9 Facility were brought in to try to track Brezovksy, along with a helicopter from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
“It was about a two-hour deal,” said Harnen. “We finally found him hiding behind some bushes.”
Harnen said Brezovsky suffered some minor injuries after wrecking his vehicle. He said Brezovsky was taken into custody without incident.
Harnen said Section High School was never in danger.
“We had school reserve officers there,” he said.
Brezovsky was taken to the Jackson County Jail, where he was charged with being a fugitive from justice and also charged with criminal mischief first degree, criminal mischief third degree, fleeing to elude, reckless endangerment, violation of open container law and failure to stop at a stop sign.
He remained in jail on Friday afternoon.
