In Scottsboro Tuesday morning, motorists looking to purchase gas were paying $3.99 per gallon. According to Gas Buddy, there is not much relief in sight.
Average gas prices across the state have risen 56.9 cents per gallon in the last week. Prices in Alabama are 75.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.41 per gallon higher than a year ago.
“There are few words to describe the unprecedented rise in gasoline prices over the last week, with massive spikes coast to coast in both gasoline and diesel prices, as oil prices jump to their highest since 2008,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at Gas Buddy.
De Haan said the nation will soon set all-time record highs as the national average pushes closer to $4.50 per gallon.
“We’ve never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty,” he said. “As we lose a major global producer under the weight of deserving bipartisan sanctions for invading a sovereign country, the cost is high. Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time, with little good news forseen.”
