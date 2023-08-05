Students at Scottsboro High School have the opportunity to take AP (Advanced Placement) courses for which they receive college credit. This past year one of the classes had a 100% pass rate on the students’ AP test, and students did well in the other classes.
Earning the 100% pass rate is a rare achievement because these exams are tough. The teachers of these classes will tell you that it is more about the learning than the score.
Cindy Wade’s AP Calculus was the class with 100% pass rate, and she gave all the praise to her students. There were 15 students in this class which averages between 15 and 24. She has taught this class for seven years, but this was the first with all students earning a qualifying score. Scores are ranked on a scale of 5,4,3,2,1 with the top three scores passing.
The scores from the spring were released on July 5, and Wade first found out about her scores from one of the students. There were 15 students in this class, and Wade said they were an exceptional group. Like all AP classes, her AP Calculus requires more time and study than a normal class. She is proud of the students who were willing to stay the course and get it done. To get to this class, students must take Precalculus and Calculus. The statewide pass rate for AP Calculus last year was 69%.
“I love focusing on the learning and not the grade,” said Betty Esslinger who teachers the AP Literature and Composition class. “AP Lit is a tough class, but it is so much fun.”
Esslinger’s class exposes students to novels, plays, poems, short stories, art, and music. The course places special emphasis on reading comprehension, structural and critical analysis of written works, recognizing and understanding literary devices, and opinionated discussions. It is an equivalent to a sophomore college literature course. There were 28 students in the class with 89% scoring a three or above compared to 71% statewide and 77% globally.
The AP exam for Esslinger’s class has a section of multiple-choice questions based on prose and poetry passages. Students have 60 minutes to read the passages, analyze and answer the questions. Part two of the exam has the students writing three essays. They have 40 minutes to read, analyze, and write an essay on a prompt for the poetry essay. The second essay is a short work of fiction, and the final essay is on a longer work, a novel or play. They are given 40 minutes.
“My goal as a teacher is to help open the minds of my students,” said Esslinger. “To encourage them to be curious and share their ideas, and to help them find such joy in learning that they will be lifelong learners and readers.”
Kerry Townsend teaches AP Chemistry which usually has 10-16 students. “These students have made it through three chemistry courses,” said Townsend, “and this takes dedication!” The AP Chem class covers 18 topics with 16 labs. The students often have lunch in the classroom, so they don’t lose instruction. Townsend also teaches AP Chem as a flipped learning class which means that students watch lectures at home and then review and work problems in class.
AP Chemistry has an 8% weight added to the grade so that the students will be concept driven rather than grade driven. “Because the content requires so much work, I try to bring in former students with chemistry-based careers to talk with them,” said Townsend.
“As far as the AP Chem test,” explained Townsend, “it is one of the hardest in the world.” In her 20 years of teaching, her students’ averages have been 10% for a five, 16% for a four, and 27% for a three. AP passing scores are used to get credit for college freshman chemistry courses and labs which will vary depending on the college.
“I have always believed that self-discipline is the arbiter for success, and these students (past and present) prove this statement,” said Townsend.
Emily Bradford teaches AP Language which is generally one of the hardest tests to pass. She explained that this course out of all AP courses, around 30, has the fifth lowest pass rate worldwide at about 55%. There are usually 12-20 juniors who take this class.
The AP Language class focuses on nonfiction reading which helps students improve their ACT scores since it has three nonfiction sections and writing analysis. There are three written essays required on the test. The first section is a synthesis where students read a variety of documents that they must use as documentation to develop and support an argument. The second question is a rhetorical analysis. Students read a speech or written work from history then analyze the literary devices that the writer/speaker uses to share the message. The final question is a free write. This is typically a quote or statement, generally with very difficult vocabulary, that a student must agree, disagree, or qualify using examples to support that reasoning. The written section is 55% of the score with 45% of the score from a multiple-choice section.
Beth Strickland teaches AP Statistics. “It is a wonderful class because everyone is required to take a statistics class in college now, so it gives them the opportunity to complete this requirement in high school,” she explained.
Although most students think that AP Stats is just a math class, Strickland said it also includes a lot of writing. In this class, students really learn the importance of being able to communicate the information that is derived from data. They analyze data and use this information to draw conclusions and make recommendations for real-world situations.
“As a math teacher,” said Strickland, “I am frequently asked, ‘When are we ever going to use this?’” She added that “AP Stats ties it all together! It is a great course for students who want to understand the connection between math and the world.”
AP Computer Science Principles is also offered at Scottsboro High School. This class focuses on the innovative and multidisciplinary aspects of computing as well as the computational thinking practices that help students see how computing is relevant to many areas of their lives. It introduces students to the creative aspects of programming, abstraction, algorithms, large date sets, the Internet, cybersecurity concerns, and computing impacts. Amber Linville is the teacher for this class.
The AP Computer Science Principles was first offered in 2019 and was only available to seniors until this year. It is now open for sophomores who meet the math requirements. Linville said, "There are 10 sophomores who have signed up for the class in the spring, so I am very excited about that. By opening up to sophomores, I hope the enrollment and excitement for the class will go up as well. Students who take the class always enjoy it." The average score for the class AP test score has been the state average, and most of the students have earned a qualifying score for elective credit.
