Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JUNE 29
• Dwanna Ann Cosby, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Tristan Ferguson, 22 of Flat Rock, was charged with harassment and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Patrick Scott Murphy, 57 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Lynn Marie Pferdehirt, 40 of Pisgah, was charged with violation of protection order.
• Alan Glen Posey, 36 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a two counts of probation revocation.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30
• Adam Bolt, 35 of Fyffe, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Mason Florence, 28 of Scottsboro, was returned to county jail for court.
• Christy Garmon, 43 of Fyffe, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Nicholas Lee Young, 36 of Athens, was charged with rape first degree and sodomy first degree.
THURSDAY, JULY 1
• Christopher Lee Dalton, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Austin Ladon Bones, 24 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Angela Harding, 57 of Scottsboro, was charged with negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
• Dennis Ray Hicks, 66 of Scottsboro, was arrested on grand jury indictments for three counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12, sexual abuse first degree and indecent exposure.
• April Nicole Millard, 33 of Cleveland, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Travis Pittman, 30 of Stevenson, was charged with DUI, reckless endangerment, violation of open container law, possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband second degree.
• Dustin Blake Rogers, 31 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft fourth degree.
• Patricia Stancil, 54 of Henagar, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Bonita Elaine Talley, 50 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was charged with failure to appear and two counts of negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
• Adam Keith Wooten, 39 of Grant, was charged with failure to appear.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JUNE 29
• Crystal Mechelle Howard, 39 of New Hope, was charged with failure to appear.
• Susan Wallace Waldrop, 62 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI and violation of open container law.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30
• Amy Fellger, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Kyle Braden, 31 of Nashville, Tennessee, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Rodney Miller, 42 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
THURSDAY, JULY 1
• Adam Joseph Bayer, 28 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Nicholas Lee Young, 36 of Athens, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Annette Howell, 67 of Huntsville, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
FRIDAY, JULY 2
• Isaiah Carter, 27 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Celeste Johnson, 37 of Higdon, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Christopher Woodruff, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with receiving stolen property fourth degree.
• Kayla Woodruff Glass, 56 of Scottsboro, was charged with resisting arrest.
