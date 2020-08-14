Registration is now underway for the 27th Annual Industry Appreciation Day, including a golf tournament and lunch, to be held at Goose Pond Colony Lake Course on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 12 p.m.
Co-sponsored by the Jackson County Economic Development Authority and Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce, the activities offer an opportunity for representatives of industry and businesses throughout the county to join with elected officials and community leaders for an afternoon of fun, fellowship and good-natured competition. The golf tournament will be a best ball scramble format between four-man teams.
Industry teams will be competing against consistently strong contenders from Maples, WestRock, PHP and others. To be included in the Industry Division, all four team players must be employed by the industry they are representing.
An open division winner will be named as well. Team prizes will be awarded in each division as well as overall individual prizes including closest to the pin, longest drive and longest putt.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available to get your name out in front of our golfers.
Call before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 256-574-1331 or 256-259-5500 for further details and reservations.
