With the start of school right around the corner, Alabama’s 17th annual back-to-school tax holiday is set for July 15-17, marking the sixth time the annual tax holiday will take place during the third weekend of July.
From 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 15, until midnight, Sunday, July 17, the state waives its four percent sales tax on school-related supplies and clothing.
Exempt items include clothing priced at $100 or less per article; school supplies valued at $50 or less per item; books that cost $30 or less per book and tablets, laptops, computers and printers with a selling price of $750 or less.
“The sales tax holiday offers parents a way to save on back-to-school needs,” said Alabama Retail Association President Rick Brown. “Saving money for consumers while stimulating sales for stores is what this weekend is all about.”
Although sales tax holiday targets back-to-school shoppers, any consumer can benefit from the savings offered during the weekend.
