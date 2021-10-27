Gas prices in Alabama continue to soar, rising 5.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.17 on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,348 stations in the state.
Gas prices in Alabama are 31.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.30 higher than a year ago.
The national average has risen 3.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.36 per gallon.
“Gas prices continued to soar in a majority of the nation over the last week as oil’s meteoric rise pulls gasoline and other refined product prices higher,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “But there may be some light at the end of the tunnel.”
De Haan said the sharp rise over the last three weeks should begin slowing down soon, barring another jump in the price of oil.
“This is because gasoline prices have now largely caught up to the jump in oil that started nearly a month ago,” he said. “This isn’t an all clear for the future, however, as oil prices could rise again at any time. But for now, oil has held around $83 per barrel, and without a further climb, gas price increases should slow down in the bulk of the nation.”
