The Diversity Committee at Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) has assembled a robust schedule of events to celebrate Black History Month.
All events are open to the public, and the college encourages all to attend.
“We are very pleased to present programs throughout February to celebrate Black History Month,” said NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “This rich history is a fundamental part of the fabric of America and a key component of the strength of the country.”
NACC’s Dean of Student Services, Sheri Grace, serves as chair of the Diversity Committee.
“It is important to remember and honor the past, while celebrating and recognizing the current achievements and influences of the Black community,” she said. “I am extremely excited about the events and learning opportunities that are being hosted at NACC this month in celebration of Black History Month.”
The Learning Resources Center, on campus, is hosting an exhibit entitled, “Jesse Owens: North Alabamian to American Hero.” This exhibit will remain open through Feb. 22. Visitors may view the exhibit Monday-Thursday, from 12-5 p.m., and Friday, from 9 a.m. until 12 noon, in Room 206 of the center.
Also, participate in a five-question scavenger hunt while touring the exhibit for a chance to win a gift card.
“We are honored to host this exhibit which celebrates the many accomplishments, including the historical impact of Mr. Jesse Owens, “ said Dr. Julia Everett, head librarian and diversity committee member. “The exhibit is in collaboration with the Jesse Owens Museum in Oakville, Alabama, and the Ohio State University archives.”
On Friday, Feb. 11, make plans to attend the film screening of Summer of Soul, a music documentary examining the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. The film will be shown in the William M. Beck Health & Fine Arts Building Music Auditorium at 11 a.m.
Finally, the community is invited to attend a presentation by this year’s keynote speaker, Timothy Alexander. Alexander knows what it takes to beat the odds. No matter the obstacle that comes his way, he’s determined to persevere and endure until the end.
His drive helped him become a college football player when many believed that dream was impossible due to a car accident that left him paralyzed from the neck down.
During Alexander’s session, he will tell his story and challenge those in attendance to live a life of resilience. The keynote presentation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 10 a.m., in the Tom Bevill Lyceum.
