The Jackson County School Board approved purchases, heard a presentation, and recognized some individuals during their May meeting. The State Championship Golf Team from North Sand Mountain and the District 8 Teacher of the Year were recognized at the meeting.
During the general business part of the meeting, the board approved some contracts and purchases. They approved contracts with Blanca Gifford and Haley Aultman, special education teachers, for summer services to Jackson County students.
The board approved the purchase of APC Battery Backups from CDW-G in the amount of $69,250 based on the Sourcewell Contract 081419 using ESSER III funds. The also approved the purchase of 152 ViewSonic 75 inch TouchPanels from InCareK12 for $279,376 based on the NCPA contract using ESSER II funds. They approved the purchase of 5,500 Chromebooks from Dell for $1,919,500 from the NCPA Purchasing Alliance using ESSER III funds.
The North Sand Mountain High School Golf Team along and their coaches were present at the meeting. They are the State Champions. Members of the winning team are Duncan Wilks, Kade Davis, Blake Maples, Jarrett Hill, Brady Anderson, and Jack Johnson. They are coached by Danielle Maples and Jarrett Moore.
Nia Stivers who was first selected as the Jackson County Teacher of the Year then the District 8 Teacher of the Year before landing in the top 16 of the Teacher of the Year candidates was also recognized at this meeting. Dr. Wayne Reynolds, District 8 member of the State Board of Education, attended the meeting to present Stivers with a special Proclamation.
Chad Gorham, president of the school board, said, “She (Stivers) is a winner to us. She goes to work every day to make a difference.”
Superintendent Jason Davidson said, “We are always happy to recognize teachers, academics, and athletics.”
A group of teachers and the principal from Stevenson Middle School made a presentation concerning school safety. Principal Leigh Ann Kittrell presented information about Zero Eyes which is an AI security system that detects weapons and sends an alert. Kittrell was hoping her school could pilot the program, but tfound out the company does not do pilots. “We want to go through our day knowing we are ready if something happens,” said Kittrell. The board thanked Kittrell and her teachers for their presentation, but no action was taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.