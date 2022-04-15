The Employee of the Month” for March is a Pisgah High School student.
Madelyn Griffith is a junior at Pisgah and was the latest student to be honored at the Earnest Pruett Center of Technology (EPCOT).
Each month the EPCOT faculty selects one student for this special honor. Their students come each day to the campus from high schools throughout Jackson County.
Griffith is enrolled at EPCOT in the cosmetology program. She is also active in the Skills USA Program and serves this year as the parliamentarian.
This young lady is on her career track as she plans to continue her education at a cosmetology school. She hopes to pursue a career in the field of cosmetology.
This outstanding student is the daughter of Tissia and Steve Griffith.
