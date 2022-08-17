Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, AUG. 12
• Zachary Jordan Barber, 27 of Woodville, was charged with DUI.
• Billy Joe Bong, 43 of Dutton, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jesse Caldon Hutchens, 51 of Trenton, was charged with five counts of failure to appear.
• Tyler Ray Malone, 30 of Fort Payne, was arrested on a grand jury indictment of two counts of theft by deception.
• Roger Daylin Marr, 24 of Flat Rock, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Ryan E. Thurmond, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
SATURDAY, AUG. 13
• Larry Foster Carlton Jr., 25 of Stevenson, was charged with public intoxication.
• Derek Ray Chapman, 30 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with three counts of failure to pay.
• Nicholas Denton, 30 of Pisgah, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Charles Allen Hicks, 52 of Bryant, was charged with three counts of failure to pay and two counts of negotiating a worthless instrument.
• Jack Edward Thompson, 55 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation.
SUNDAY, AUG. 14
• Jordan Alexander Robinson, 24 of Huntsville, was arrested on six counts of bond removal.
• Jackson Keith Davis, 21 of Owens Cross Roads, was charged with attempt to elude, reckless driving, four counts of reckless endangerment and DUI.
MONDAY, AUG. 15
• Patrick Scott Bell, 46 of Section, was charged with domestic violence harassment and reckless endangerment.
• Jesse Caldon Hutchins, 51 of Trenton, was charged with non-payment of child support.
• Eric Ray Benefield, 42 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and bond revocation.
• David Allen Conway, 43 of Trenton, Georgia, was charged with two counts of failure to appear and receiving stolen property first degree.
• Keri Jennifer Bell, 32 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Cassidy Devries, 25 of Trenton, Georgia, was charged with receiving stolen property first degree.
• Douglas Paul Goins, 51 of Hollywood, was arrested on grand jury indictments of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Shelton Jenkins, 29 of Arab, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• John David Jester, 42 of Arab, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Dorris Edwin Matthews, 83 of Stevenson, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Derek McGinnis, 28 of Birmingham, was charged with giving false identification to avoid arrest.
• Benjamin W. O’Parrell, 39 of Flat Rock, was charged with domestic violence harassing communications and criminal mischief.
• Brenda Pamela Petrasie, 51 of Bridgeport, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• James Edward Rollins Jr., 23 of Bridgeport, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
• Glen Allen Terry, 46 of Bryant, was arrested on a bond forfeiture and charged with attempt to elude and no driver license.
• Tiffany Lynn Wilson, 33 of Dutton, was charged with failure to pay.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, AUG. 12
• Melinda Jo Martin, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree and resisting arrest.
• Cheryl Gann McCamey, 52 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• Billy Joe Bong, 43 of Dutton, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Penny Michelle Allison, 51 of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve 48 hours in city jail.
SATURDAY, AUG. 13
• Jonathan Robbins, 28 of Henagar, was charged with failure to appear.
• David Ellis Lowe, 40 of Boaz, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Steven Kyle Cornelison, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
SUNDAY, AUG. 14
• Julio Bernape, 36 of Rossville, Georgia, was charged with DUI.
