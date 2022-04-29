The annual Inspire Life 5K Walk/Run sponsored by Turning Point Pregnancy Center is scheduled for Saturday, May 14 at Goose Pond Colony Amphitheater, located at 417 Ed Hembree Drive in Scottsboro, beginning at 8 a.m. The registration is $25.
All participants who register before May 6 will get a free race t-shirt. Email t-shirt sizes to dtrpaulson@gmail.com.
Delicious baked goods will be given as prizes for first, second and third place for the different age divisions.
To register for the 5K, which is open now, go to https://turningpointscottsboro.networkforgood.com/events/42409-2022-inspire-life-5k-walk-run.
If you would like to sponsor the event, you can also do this on this website.
Proceeds from the event benefit the operations of the ministry in being a resource and an encouragement to those who face unplanned pregnancies.
Turning Point opened its doors in March 2009. Since then it has served hundreds of Jackson County residents with coaching, material resources, and educational resources before, during, and after their pregnancies.
