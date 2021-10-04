A national English Honor Society Sigma Kappa Delta (SKD) recognized Northeast Alabama Community College’s Joan Reeves for her 25 consecutive years as a sponsor to SKD’s Epsilon Alpha chapter.
“This recognition is just one example of how Ms. Reeves contributes to Northeast, our students and the community. She is simply a treasure for the college,” NACC President Dr. David Campbell said in a press release.
Initially hired full-time by NACC in 1990, Reeves is the Division Director of English and Fine Arts as well as the Director of Student Activities. During her time at NACC, she founded the Epsilon Alpha chapter, establishing the first chapter in Alabama as well as one of the first chapters nationwide.
“My association with Sigma Kappa Delta has provided me the opportunity to share my love of literature and language with my students outside the classroom. Because of the creation of this honor society at NACC, my students have won numerous scholarships and have been recognized through the organization’s writing and photography competitions,” said Reeves in a press release. “I will always be grateful to Sigma Kappa Delta for offering these opportunities to my students. An unexpected reward of my affiliation with this group has been the lifelong friends I have made. Starting the Epsilon Alpha chapter is one of the best decisions I have ever made.”
