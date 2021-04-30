The annual Inspire Life 5K Walk/Run sponsored by Turning Point Pregnancy Center is scheduled for Saturday, May 8 at Goose Pond Colony Amphitheater beginning at 8 a.m. The registration is $20 before the day of and the participant will receive a race t-shirt. The day of the event will be $30.
For the in-person race, medals will be given, and many door prizes of delicious baked goods will be given away. If you choose to do the virtual race, you may get sponsors for you or your team and have the chance to win prizes for the most sponsors.
Prizes in the past have been an iPad for the individual with the most sponsors and a Topgolf Gift Certificate for the team with the most sponsors. Prizes this year will be comparable.
To register for the 5K, go to https://buildingforthefuture5k.itsyourrace.com. If you would like to sponsor the event, you can also do this on this website.
Proceeds from the event benefit the operations of the ministry in being a resource and an encouragement to those who face unplanned pregnancies.
Race day registrants can register at 7:30 am. Those who pre-register can pick up their race packet and t-shirts on Friday, May 7, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Turning Point at 510 Harley Street in Scottsboro.
Turning Point opened its doors in March 2009. Since then it has served hundreds of Jackson County residents with coaching, material resources, and educational resources before, during, and after their pregnancies.
If you desire to know more about the 5K or about Turning Point, call Executive Director Dieter Paulson at (803) 287-0270.
