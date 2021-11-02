Former state senator Paul Sanford announced on Monday that he would be running for Alabama’s Fifth Congressional District. Sanford made the announcement at his family’s restaurant, Gibson’s Barbecue, in Huntsville.
Sanford originally served in the Alabama State Senate, representing District Seven for nine years, from 2009 to 2018.
Alabama’s Fifth Congressional District is currently held by Mo Brooks, though Brooks announced his intention to leave the position behind and seek a spot on the U.S. Senate in 2022.
“Almost thirteen years ago, I stood inside my family’s fourth generation business, Gibson’s Barbecue and announced my intention to run for the Alabama State Senate. I firmly believe that our Constitution did not intend for elected officials to stay in office forever, and after serving in the Senate for nine and a half years, I recognized that it was time to honor my stance on term limits,” Sanford said in a statement. “After four years of watching idly by on the sidelines, my family and I have decided it is the right time for me to re-enter the fight for our Freedoms. Today, I am asking the people of North Alabama for their support and to grant me the honor of representing the citizens and the businesses of the Fifth District as your next representative in Congress.”
The Republican Primary for this election will be held on May 24, 2022.
“District Five needs a strong conservative who will fight for you every day without shying away from tough issues. I pledge to stand strong while fighting for our freedoms, rights and conservative values in Washington D.C.,” Sanford said in a statement. “It is time that we send hard-working individuals like you and me to Washington D.C. in order to make the right decisions and get our country back on track.”
