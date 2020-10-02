A Texas man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning, according to Alabama State Troopers.
State troopers said Ricardo Segovia, 29 of Dallas, Texas, was killed when the 2004 Chevrolet 2500 he was a passenger in left the roadway on Alabama Highway 40, two miles east of Scottsboro at 2:55 a.m. Friday.
Troopers said Segovia, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was not wearing a seatbelt.
The accident is currently under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.