One of the most popular programs offered by Alabama State Parks is back for its 37th year. 

Lake Guntersville State Park will host the 37th Annual Eagle Awareness Weekends in January and February 2023. The three weekends – Jan. 20-22, Jan. 27-29 and Feb. 3-5 – will feature live bird demonstrations, programs delivered by notable speakers and guided safari trips to view eagles in their natural habitat while surrounded by the scenic beauty of the mountains and Lake Guntersville.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.