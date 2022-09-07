Two students at Scottsboro Junior High School have been named as the August Students of the Month. The seventh grade student who received this honor is Edgar Pacheco, and Noah Tolleson is the eighth grade student selected.
Coach Nelson said that Edgar has a contagious smile that he carries everywhere he goes. “He is always quick to lend a helping hand and is one of the most courteous and polite students around.”
“Edgar is a model student,” adds Nelson, “and is an absolute pleasure to have in class.”
This seventh grader is the son of Regina Pacheco and Ernesto Lopez.
Noah is described as a young man with a quiet demeanor who is a leader among his peers. He represents Scottsboro Junior High School well academically as well as athletically.
This eighth grader always exhibits high character in his actions.
Noah is the son of Jeffery and Dana Tolleson.
The monthly Student of the Month project is sponsored by Harbin Automotive. Students receive a certificate as well as a special water bottle.
