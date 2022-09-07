Two students at Scottsboro Junior High School have been named as the August Students of the Month.  The seventh grade student who received this honor is Edgar Pacheco, and Noah Tolleson is the eighth grade student selected.

Coach Nelson said that Edgar has a contagious smile that he carries everywhere he goes.  “He is always quick to lend a helping hand and is one of the most courteous and polite students around.”

