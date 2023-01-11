During Monday’s Scottsboro City Council meeting, the city council approved a tourism grant for the Airport Marine High School Fishing Trail Tournament and for the Jackson County Cruisers, with $2,100 going to the Jackson County Cruisers and $3,000 to the fishing tournament.
The Airport Marine High School Fishing Trail Tournament is a 150-boat tournament and will run on Feb. 11 and 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.