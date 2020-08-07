Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
TUESDAY, AUG. 4
• A report of public intoxication on Highway 73 in Bryant.
• A report of theft on Cherry Street in Hollywood.
• A report of theft on County Road 259 in Bryant.
• A report of trespassing on County Road 401 in Paint Rock.
• A report of assault on County Road 51 in Dutton.
• A report of burglary on Highway 117 in Flat Rock.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 5
• A report of found property on County Road 59 in Dutton.
• A report of theft on County Road 422 in Henagar.
• A report of harassment on County Road 30 in Woodville.
• A report of theft on County Road 86 in Woodville.
• A report of theft on Highway 71 in Pisgah.
• A report of burglary on County Road 698 in Flat Rock.
THURSDAY, AUG. 6
• A report of theft on Alcott Avenue in Bridgeport.
• A report of property damage on Bell Street in Section.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, AUG. 4
• Jeffery Jason Ray White, Jr., 22 of Flat Rock, was charged with negotiating with a worthless negotiable instrument.
• Matthew Charles Sheaks, 34 of Muscle Shoals, was arrested on probation revocation.
• Christopher Woodle, 31 of Henagar, was charged with failure to pay and harassing communications.
• Tammy Elizabeth Fisher, 37 of Scottsboro, was arrested on probation revocation.
• Mandy Lee Stone, 24 of Bryant, was charged with public intoxication.
• Mark Anthony Vanek, 54 of Scottsboro, was arrested on judge’s order.
• Tivoli Reneka Justice, 38 of Valley Head, was arrested on judge’s order.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 5
• Brian D. Monty, 47 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two capias warrants.
• Ashley Nicole Rogers, 28 of Section, was charged with failure to pay.
• Lonnie Richard Sartin, 45 of Bridgeport, was arrested on six capias warrants and was charged with DUI.
• Shelby Noel Williams, 18 of Dutton, was charged with failure to appear.
THURSDAY, AUG. 6
• Joshua Aaron Keel, 35 of Section, was arrested on probation revocation.
• Robbie Lewis, 41 of Dutton, was charged with two counts of failure to pay and probation revocation.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
TUESDAY, AUG. 4
• At 1 p.m., two reports of theft at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 5
• At 11:30 a.m., report of DUI at the 17000 Block of Willow Street.
• At 4:48 p.m., a report of possession of a forged instrument at the 4000 Block of Broad Street.
• At 8 p.m., a report of theft at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 11:56 p.m., a report of criminal mischief at the 200 Block of Happiness Drive.
THURSDAY, AUG. 6
• At 4:13 a.m., a report of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on Wall Street.
• At 6:30 a.m., a report of domestic violence at the 1700 Block of Veterans Drive.
• At 2 p.m., a report of criminal mischief at the 23000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 6:30 p.m., a report of theft at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 7:28 p.m., a report of theft at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 8:34 p.m., a report of DUI and violation of open container law at the 10000 Block of Highway 35.
• At 9:30 p.m., a report of automobile theft at the 400 Block of Jordan Lane.
• At 9:46 p.m., a report of public intoxication at the 100 Block of Micah Way.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, AUG. 4
• Shaunte Loreal McCamey, 36 of Hollywood, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Cassandra Darlene Eller, 27 of Jacksonville, Fla., was charged with theft fourth degree.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 5
• Michael Anthony Perry, 31 of Woodville, was charged with DUI.
THURSDAY, AUG. 6
• Dustin Howard Posey, 38 of Scottsboro, was charged with reckless driving and attempting to elude.
• Tracy Darren Meyers, 51 of Dutton, was charged with DUI and violation of open container law.
• Joseph Robin Owens, 26 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
FRIDAY, AUG. 7
• Tammy Sabrina Hart, 46 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft of property first degree.
