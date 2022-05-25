After being given a breakdown from Raymond James on the differences between getting a bond through the city vs seeking a bond on their own, Scottsboro City Schools decided on Monday to use the city to get their bond to fund their capital projects plan.
With the decision made, a contract will be drafted for the city, who after passing it, will present it to the board, which they will also have to pass.
Scottsboro City Schools is looking to acquire $13 million with this bond in order to fully fund their capital projects plan.
Though there is no confirmation on when the contract will be presented, its estimated to take about five to eight weeks, as Raymond James will only have to update the offering documents from previous bond issues.
