A group of fourth grade teachers from the Jackson County and Scottsboro City School Systems met at Impact Learning Center to hear about science lessons from the Creative Discovery Museum. Every fourth grader will receive a science lesson chosen by their teacher next year. This is being made possible by a Google for Literacy Grant.
An instructor from the Chattanooga Museum will present the lesson. All fourth graders in the building will receive the same lesson.
Suzanne Ness, director of programs for the Museum, explained the process to those teachers who attended the meeting. Once the teachers decide on the lesson they want for their students, they will contact the Museum to set up a date for the presentation. Ness encouraged teachers to call early and plug in their preferred date.
All instructors are certified teachers. They will arrive early to set up for the lesson. The lesson will last about an hour. The students meet as a class with the instructor to get excited about the subject. The next step is to divide the students into groups for hands-on, inquiry based learning. They do a wrap up at the end.
There are several lessons available and Ness talked briefly about some of those. The teachers in each school will meet to decide the lesson that best suits their curriculum.
Among the choices are lessons entitled Flower Power, Electrifying Experiences, Engineering, Geology, Roaming the Biomes, Investigate the Invertebrates, Energy Everywhere, Simple Machines, Meteorology and Forecasting, and What’s up with Matter?.
This meeting at the end of the school year was organized by the staff at Impact. Teachers were provided a lunch to enjoy while learning about the lessons.
Lessons are provided for groups of 25 so that students can enjoy all the activities. The teachers will be making their decision for their students once they have time to look over the list of classes offered. This is being provided at no cost to the schools.
