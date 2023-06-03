Before teachers started their summer break, a group of fourth grade teachers from the Scottsboro City and Jackson County Schools met at Impact. They were meeting to learn about a free science lesson which will be provided to all fourth graders next year thanks to a Google for Literacy Grant. The teachers were given a brief overview of the lessons offered by the Creative Discovery Museum who will send a qualified instructor to teach the lesson. The teachers will select the lesson they want for their students based on their science curriculum needs. The same lesson will be taught to all fourth graders in the building. The staff at Impact organized the meeting and had lunch available for the teachers.