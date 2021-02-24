Over two years after a fatal vehicle crash, a Powell man has been charged with criminally negligent homicide.
On Sunday, Feb. 21, troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) arrested Marty Alan Outlaw, 57 of Powell, on a grand jury indictment.
Troopers said Outlaw was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry, on Nov. 17, 2018, that left the roadway and struck a tree. His passenger, Tina Marsee Gifford, 45 of Section, was not using a seat belt, according to troopers, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred on County Road 19, near County Road 419, approximately five miles east of Section. Outlaw was injured and transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Troopers said speed was a contributing factor to the crash.
Following the arrest, Outlaw was taken to the Jackson County Jail, where he remained Tuesday awaiting bond to be set.
