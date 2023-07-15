According to the National Golf Foundation, “25.1 million Americans played golf on a course in 2021. After a long period of decline 2020 saw the biggest increase since 1997, the year Tiger Woods became a massive sensation. A rebound from a 42.2 percent decline to a 6.2 percent increase.” Jackson County has tournaments scheduled where golfers can test their skill levels and contribute to charitable events at the same time.
The Veterans Memorial Park of Jackson County Annual Golf Tournament will be held on Friday, July 28. All proceeds will be invested in the Veterans Memorial Park. A Four - Person Scramble will take place at the Plantation Course in Scottsboro.
Check in is at 10:30 a.m.; Lunch at 11 a.m.; Shot Gun Start at Noon. The entry fee includes: meal, snacks, drinks, and golf cart. Fee per player is $100/$400 per four player team. Includes Mulligan Package. Prizes: Gross - 1st and 2nd, Net 1st and 2nd, Door Prizes. Sponsorship opportunities include: Major Event Sponsor, $500 package includes a 4-person team, meal, and Mulligan package; Hole Sponsors for $100 per hole with name on sign; Meal Sponsor(s) $250; Prize or Raffle Sponsor(s)$200. VMPJC is a 501c3 nonprofit corporation. Major Event Sponsors will be listed on the Park Donors Recognition Panel. Mail entry forms and checks payable to: Veterans Memorial Park of Jackson County, Inc. 1616 Heroes Drive, Scottsboro, Al 35768. Limited to the first 32 paid teams. All teams must pay in advance when registering. Forms available by contacting Jim Olyniec at 256-599-3457 or Rick Roden at 256-628-1212. The tournament will be held at 67 Plantation Point Road, Scottsboro.
Golf Operations Manager at Goose Pond Colony Resort, Ashley Parrett, said,“Our local community leaders are always good about supporting our fundraiser events and it is appreciated.”
On Thursday, September 7, the Northeast Community College Foundation invites golfers to the 2023 Mustang Scramble. The tournament will be held at Goose Pond Colony Golf Course. Goose Pond Colony Resort is located at 417 Ed Hembree Dr, Scottsboro.
Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., lunch will be served at 12 p.m. Shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Four Person Best Ball. All proceeds benefit the NACC Foundation and scholarships. Team Packages include meal, mulligan, range balls, golf cart, and event gift. The $600 Mustang Package also includes large hole sponsor sign on course and four chances at new chipping game. Instead of the common course game they will have a new chipping game for a chance at winning various prizes for morning and afternoon player. Tickets may be purchased for a donation of $5 for a drawing to win a $500 gift certificate for any Foodland owned by the Bruce Family and a 5 cubic foot Hisense chest deep freezer. Sponsorships are available. The $500 Foundation Package also includes large hole sponsor sign on course. $100 for each individual player, $400 per team.
NACC Development Director, Heather Smith, said, “This is one of the largest tournaments in our area with great prizes. The money goes to scholarships for students and supports the mission of the college. We appreciate the loyalty of the community and all of the volunteers who support this tournament and the college.”
For more information contact Heather Smith at 256-228-6001 ext. 2301 orsmithh@nacc.edu. Make checks payable to NACC Foundation and mail to: HeatherSmith, NACC Development Director, P.O. Box 159, Rainsville, Al. 35986.
