Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
MONDAY, AUG. 31
• A report of burglary on County Road 45 in Fackler.
• A report of a domestic dispute on County Road 108 in Woodville.
• A report of theft on Benson Street in Woodville.
• A report of DUI at Crow Creek Boat Ramp in Stevenson.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 1
• A report of a stolen vehicle on County Road 256 in Bridgeport.
• A report of theft on County Road 119 in Scottsboro.
• A report of a stolen vehicle on County Road 416 in Dutton.
ARRESTS
THURSDAY, AUG. 27
• James Ray Price, 44 of Stevenson, was charged with assault second degree.
• Carter Gasque, 50 of Langston, was charged with public intoxication.
• Corey Allen Edmondson, 33 of Henagar, was charged with DUI, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a felon.
• Garrick Nathaniel Cox, 36 of Scottsboro, was charged with fleeing to elude by vehicle, fleeing to elude on foot, resisting arrest and reckless endangerment.
• Briannia Brock, 24 of Pisgah, was charged with harassing communications.
• Ricky Eugene Bozarth, 49 of Woodville, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Kimberly Dionne Arnold, 36 of Hollywood, was charged with contempt of court.
FRIDAY, AUG. 28
• Bobby Edward Cobb Jr., 39 of Owens Cross Roads, was arrested on a bond forfeiture and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Hailey K. Judd, 19 of Rainsville, was charged with DUI, carrying a concealed pistol without a permit and underage consumption of alcohol.
• Michael DeWayne Moon, 36 of Stevenson, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Jason DeWayne Puckett, 36 of Pisgah, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with escape third degree.
• Harley Danielle Turner, 25 of Pisgah, was held in county jail for DeKalb County.
SATURDAY, AUG. 29
• Amanda Kelly, 37 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Felicia Diane Pope, 35 of Bryant, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to pay.
• David Sherrell, 34 of Woodville, was charged with probation violation.
• Gregory B. Thompson, 44 of Pisgah, was charged with assault second degree.
• Richard Ryland Wells, 25 of Rising Fawn, Georgia, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Anthony Dupree Yarbrough, 37 of Athens, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
SUNDAY, AUG. 30
• Aaron James Clark, 34 of Woodville, was charged with theft of property fourth degree.
MONDAY, AUG. 31
• Jason Edward Dunn, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Geron Jermaine Fletcher, 45 of Stevenson, was charged with four counts of negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
• Wesley Adam Jenkins, 33 of Gadsden, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• David Ellis Lowe, 38 of Guntersville, was charged with theft of property first degree.
• Leanna Danielle Precise, 30 of Woodville, was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of marijuana.
• Derek Austin Rothell, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
• Robert White, 45 of Moss Point, Mississippi, was charged with DUI.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
THURSDAY, AUG. 27
• At 8:18 a.m., a report of domestic violence third degree and interference with a domestic violence call in the 1700 block of Veterans Drive.
• At 9:43 a.m., a report of theft of property second degree in the 23000 block of Highway 72.
• At 1:36 p.m., a report of harassment in the 400 block of Driftwood Shores Drive.
FRIDAY, AUG. 28
• At 9:45 a.m., a report of public intoxication and illegal possession of prescription drugs in the 21000 block of Highway 72.
SATURDAY, AUG. 29
• At 12:36 a.m., a report of public intoxication and immigration verification status in the 900 block of Kyle Street.
• At 1:35 a.m., a report of drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI in the 2400 block of Snodgrass Road.
• At 8:10 a.m., a report of domestic violence third degree harassment in the 2000 block of Moody Ridge Road.
• At 9:37 a.m., a report of harassment in the 100 block of Legion Drive.
• At 9:37 p.m., a report of DUI in the 100 block of Veterans Drive.
SUNDAY, AUG. 30
• At 6:10 a.m., a report of failure to pay for gasoline in the 1000 block of Willow Street.
• At 8:16 a.m., a report of domestic violence third degree harassment in the 200 block of Cedar Hill Drive.
• At 3:25 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
MONDAY, AUG. 31
• At 1:09 a.m., a report of four counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs in the 200 block of South Street.
• At 10:29 a.m., a report of domestic violence third degree in the 1700 block of Veterans Drive.
• At 2:20 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting)
ARRESTS
THURSDAY, AUG. 27
• Carter Gasque, 50 of Langston, was charged with failure to appear.
FRIDAY, AUG. 28
• Eric Kyle Gant, 31 of Huntsville, was charged with public intoxication and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
SATURDAY, AUG. 29
• Adrian Cavazos, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
• Joshua Lee Morrow, 37 of Stevenson, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
• Joshua Shawn Hastings, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI and failure to appear.
MONDAY, AUG. 31
• Leanna Danielle Precise, 30 of Woodville, was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of marijuana.
• Derek Austin Rothell, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
• Logan Matthew Miller, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
• David Ellis Lowe, 38 of Guntersville, was charged with theft of property first degree.
• Wesley Adam Jenkins, 33 of Gadsden, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.