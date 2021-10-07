Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, OCT. 1
• Robert Wayne Hicks, 31 of Flat Rock, was charged with theft third degree (shoplifting).
• Annette Harrison, 51 of Dutton, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Evon Robert Fraker, 34 of Flat Rock, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• George Sanders Clark III, 58 of Bryant, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Cody Blake Turner, 29 of Dutton, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Tammy Campbell Treece, 49 of Paint Rock, was charged with criminal mischief third degree, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and promoting prison contraband.
• Jerry Glen Oliver, 25 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joe Joyner, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SATURDAY, OCT. 2
• Joseph Woods, 52 of Section, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Robert Charles Simons, 24 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and carrying a pistol without a permit.
• Chase Dalton McClure, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with escape second degree.
• Kobe Wayne Guess, 19 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
SUNDAY, OCT. 3
• Joe Nathan Glover, 52 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Matthew Tommy Smith, 39 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to pay and two counts of failure to appear.
• Christopher Jones, 62 of Dutton, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
MONDAY, OCT. 4
• James Michael Cook, 43 of Scottsboro, was charged with receiving stolen property third degree, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kailin Allison, 27 of Shiloh, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Roger Dale Willerson, 54 of Bryant, was charged with harassing communications.
• Shannon Michelle Sullivan, 49 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Allan Christopher Jones, 37 of Section, was arrested on a judge’s order and charged with escape third degree.
• Joel Wayne Foshee, 25 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Teresa Gayle Taylor Corbin, 50 of Woodville, was charged with homicide by vehicle and assault first degree.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, OCT. 1
• Kimberlyn Caldwell, 48 of Dutton, was charged with failure to appear.
• Austin Harrison, 27 of Pisgah, was charged with failure to appear.
• Robert Wayne Hicks, 31 of Flat Rock, was charged with theft third degree (shoplifting).
• Gregory Doyle Wynn, 59 of Stevenson, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Colton Wininger, 25 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Faith Moore, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jerry Glen Oliver, 25 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joe Joyner, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jimmy Johnson, 34 of Hollywood, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Michael Pascual, 21 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
SATURDAY, OCT. 2
• Robert Charles Simons, 24 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and carrying a pistol without a permit.
• Chase Dalton McClure, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with escape second degree.
• Kobe Wayne Guess, 19 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• James Hart, 29 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
SUNDAY, OCT. 3
• Nathaniel Gray, 18 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MONDAY, OCT. 4
• James Michael Cook, 43 of Scottsboro, was charged with receiving stolen property third degree, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Morgan Lynn Cole, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with fleeing on foot.
• John Wann, 53 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• Neal Sims, 50 of Albertville, was charged with DUI, attempt to elude and duty upon striking fixtures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.