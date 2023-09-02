Congressman Dale Strong was back home in northeast Alabama on Monday, coming down to attend several events as well as take a tour of Northeast Alabama Community College.
Before starting the tour, Strong sat down with NACC President David Campbell and several other prominent NACC members and spoke to them about his time in Washington, D.C., how he came into politics and just growing up in Northeast Alabama.
“It’s great to be here and there’s no bad day in North Alabama. It’s been an exciting eight months in Washington, D.C. It’s great to be here in NACC to see here what they’re doing with the college because it’s a critical piece of the puzzle for economic development and educating our students,” Strong said.
While being told about the work NACC is doing and their workforce development center, Strong praised NACC, saying that he was impressed in the ways that different members of Congress knew about north Alabama.
“(NACC) is perfectly positioned not only for today but for the future. You look at 3,000 students getting educated in which ever field that may be, it will be critical to economic development here in Northeast Alabama and you look at what that mean… Every class that they teach here is setting up another person for success,” Strong said.
Strong sees NACC as well as some of the growing companies as a great resource to Jackson County and Northeast Alabama, believing the education advantage, technical abilities they have and the success of previous companies will recruit more new companies to call Jackson County home.
