Jackson County’s Nic Cornelison has been selected to participate in the prestigious A.L.F.A. (Agricultural Leaders for Alabama) Leaders Program. He is one of 18 chosen for the two-year program sponsored by Alabama Farmers Federation.
Cornelison is a managing partner at Lake Majestik Cattle Company in Flat Rock and owner of P&C Construction Company. He will be participating in six leadership development classes as well as two trips. The class will graduate in August 2025.
This is the sixth class of the Agricultural Leaders for Alabama. Cornelison will join the ranks of Alabama Farmers Federation county presidents, board members, legislators, and other leaders at the local, state, and national level whose involvement and personal development grew through the premier leadership experience.
Participants are chosen based on criteria related to community involvement and personal ability and characteristics. The program is designed for participants aged 25 to 45 who demonstrate leadership qualities and potential in addition to strong character, reputation, and a sound personal life. The participants are chosen by an independent selection committee comprised of former class members, Alabama Agriculture and Forestry Leadership Development Program graduates, and stakeholders with a vested interest in agriculture leadership development.
The program sharpens the skills of already-proven agricultural community leaders by focusing on personal development, political involvement, effective communication, and understanding of the Federation.
The program gets underway in September and will conclude with a capstone project presentation and graduation at the 2025 Farm and Land Expo. During the course of the program, participants will train in agricultural policy industry leadership, productive communication, and organizational involvement at the six seminars in Alabama, Washington, D.C., and an undetermined international location.
“We are proud to offer a program that strengthens the abilities of young agricultural leaders in our state,” said Federation President Jimmy Parnell. Parnell is a graduate the Alabama Agriculture and Forestry Leadership Development Program, a forerunner to A.L.F.A. Leaders. “We want to continue developing leaders who not only serve in important Federation roles but in positions to help our state and nation as well.”
Among the participants are other cattle farmers, a beekeeper, a row crop and cattle farmer, a row crop, vegetable and cattle farmer, senior commodity analyst, extension agent, a veterinarian, and poultry farmers. They live in different counties throughout the state and will come together for this program
