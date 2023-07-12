The Scottsboro City Council met on Monday, holding a work session and a council meeting shortly afterward.
To start, the council heard from Vickie Sanders asking about a tourism grant for the upcoming Scottsboro BBQ Festival, slated for Oct. 14 this year. Sanders said that they expect record numbers all around this year, looking to eclipse last year’s 10,000 guests with more cook teams and vendors. The council unanimously approved $10,000 for the festival.
The council discussed a 772 agreement with Five Below. Five Below will be located in the shopping center across from Calvary Baptist Church. The agreement calls for a 50% abatement of non-education local taxes up to $375,000 over 10 years. Five Below expects to have 40 employees with the revenues anticipated to be “substantial”. During the public hearing, nobody raised voices against this agreement and the city council unanimously agreed to pass this agreement pending the receipt of a local notice.
The council also discussed an ordinance regarding short-term rentals. The basis for the proposed ordinances were based around other cities. City Attorney Stephen Kennamer laid out some of the requirements that will be needed to legally stand as a short-term rental within the city and stressed that this ordinance will not affect trailer parks, RV Parks, local subdivision rules or Home Owner Association rules. Renters are required to have a permit. The permit will require owners to have $1 million of liability insurance, list emergency contacts for the city. Limitations will be placed on parking and the amounts of people can stay, which will scale off of bedrooms. Parking will not be allowed on the street and there must be a parking place available for every two people. Dwellings must comply with property maintenance, smoke detectors, carbon monoxide alarms, up to the current fire code, along with diagrams on how to exit the dwelling. The property can also have no outstanding municipal taxes, no outstanding municipal code violations, the owner must contact adjacent property owners when they apply and when they’re rented. The lodging tax for rentals will match the current tax with an additional $2 per night in the city or half that within police jurisdiction. The ordinance was unanimously passed by the council.
The council then heard about a required survey for the Scottsboro Municipal Airport. The survey is part of the Airport Layout plan, with the costs being reimbursed during the 2024 fiscal year. The cost for the survey is $73,290 with a 10% local match at worse but expected to only be a 5% match. Given that the council would not be reimbursed until the next fiscal year, the council would have to approve the full amount, which they unanimously approved the funds.
The council then heard from City Engineer Josh Little on applying for the Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) funding for a sidewalk project at the Rec-Com down to Caldwell Park. For the program, the city would be responsible for 20% of the total cost, an estimated $57,126. The funds for this and the application for this project were unanimously approved by the council.
Solid Waste Director Stacy Ledwell then spoke to the council about a dozer repair and acceptance and approval for a reimbursement grant. For the dozer, they’re wanting an engine overhaul. The overhaul also comes with a three-year, 5000 hour warranty. The dozer is completely shut down for the moment. The city council unanimously approved $59,769 for the dozer repair. For the reimbursement grant, the Solid Waste Department has been awarded a recycling grant of $340,504. The grant will change the program slightly because it will allow the department to purchase a truck that will not require a commercial driver’s license, which would assist in the pickups. The council approved to accept the grant and to put out bids.
Lastly, the council finally heard from Mayor Jim McCamy about authorization to approve a bid for the Caldwell School Culvert Project. The city currently has an issue on Scott Street by Caldwell School, where a culvert is collapsing. The city is working with the street department and Scottsboro Water Sewer Gas Board to try and get this repaired at once. The Street Department started closing Van Buren to Ashmore Lane on Tuesday to replace the culvert. The bid came out Tuesday and the mayor simply requested the authorization to accept that bid to get the project moving forward. McCamy said that the closure would last for approximately 10 days or until Scottsboro WSG can finish their resurfacing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.