Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, APRIL 26
• Anthony Whitley, 47 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to pay.
• Timothy Sims, 46 of Stevenson, was charged with failing to register as a sex offender.
• Damien Matthew Owens, 43 of Crossville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dontavens Curry, 27 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Pamela Baldwin, 42 of Dawson, was charged with failure to appear.
• Danial Eric Baker, 38 of Paint Rock, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27
• Crystal Dawn Coffman, 30 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a chemical endangerment of a child warrant.
• Marion Clayton Hall, 27 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Joel Green, 53 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft of property third degree.
• Candi Michelle Smith, 35 of Stevenson, was charged with permitting livestock to run at large.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, APRIL 26
• Justin Tyler Norris, 34 of Cedar Bluff, was charged with failure to appear.
• Ariel Meagan Brooke Ward, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Damien Matthew Owens, 43 of Crossville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tammy Sabrina Hart, 48 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a theft fourth degree warrant.
• Jason DeWayne Puckett, 37 of Horton, was charged with failure to appear.
• Younus Muhammad Ismail, 57 of Owens Cross Roads, was arrested on a harassment warrant.
• Joseph Michael Winn, 28 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a harassment warrant.
• Melinda Darlene Bell, 36 of Flat Rock, was charged with failure to appear.
• Wesley Wayne Baugh, 33 of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Steven Patrick Smith, of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
• Robert Steven Pearson, 43 of Woodville, was charged with resisting arrest.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27
• Christopher Joseph Martin, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Crystal Dawn Coffman, 30 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a chemical endangerment of a child warrant.
• Stacey Michelle Stephens, 41 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a DeKalb County warrant.
THURSDAY, APRIL 28
• Troy Cole Perry, 32 of Cullman, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Carl Woodrow Browder III, 59 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Laura Johnson, 36 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a harassing communications warrant.
