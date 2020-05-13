Jackson County has been chosen to receive $15,840 under the Emergency Food and Shelter program and $22,584 under CARES to supplement emergency food and shelter programs.
The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the U.S.A., The Salvation Army, The Jewish Federations of North America and United Way Worldwide.
The local board is charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
A local board made up on Jackson County Commission Chairman Tim Guffey; Scottsboro Mayor Robin Shelton; Norma Harvey of Community Action Agency; Dale Chapman of Jackson County Department of Human Resources; Michaele Gulledge of Salvation Army; Shirley Crutcher of the Jackson County chapter of the American Red Cross; James Woodin of Upper Sand Mountain Parish; Jan Kinnison of CASA; Charles Heath of Jackson County United Givers Fund; Jeff Arnold, Larry Lockard, Donna Carlin, Carrie Lea; Gary Speers; Marilyn Stevens; Michael Counts and Ken Looney will determine how the funds awarded to Jackson County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area.
The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: be private voluntary non-profits or units of government; be eligible to receive federal funds; have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs and if they are private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.
Qualifying agencies are encouraged to apply.
Jackson County has distributed emergency food and shelter funds previously with the Community Action Agency, Upper Sand Mountain Parish, Care Assurance System for the Aging and Homebound and Jacob’s Well participating.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for emergency food and shelter program funds must contact Ken Looney, local board chair, at 256-599-1666 or Ellie Smith, local board contact, at 256-259-5611 for an application.
The deadline for completed applications to be received is Wednesday, May 20, by 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.