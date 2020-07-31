Highlands Medical Center has worked diligently since the onset of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread within the hospital and in the community. While some new processes and procedures have been implemented to assist with prevention, cleanliness and sterilization have been some of the most critical and effective contributors to the success.
Jimmy Cosby, director of Environmental Services at Highlands, and his staff know the appropriate products, cleaning time needs, techniques and protocols to kill the virus on surfaces and in the air.
Cosby recently spent time helping members of the Scottsboro City School System custodial team, cafeteria staff and school nurses get ready for the upcoming school year.
Cosby reviewed the amount of time the virus can live in the air and on various surfaces, the most appropriate products to use for each and specific recommendations on how to handle the high touch surfaces in a facility.
School staff members were highly engaged and eager to continue to put protocols in place to help protect the children and staff this school year.
Cosby will continue to be available for them as needed for questions throughout the school year and assistance in additional training when needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.